Welcome to our school - The Canadian Nature School! Published on 25/09/2023
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us! We are happy to introduce you to our new school that opened in Vancouver, the Canada Nature School. Our philosophy is simple: help children understand nature by interacting with it, understanding it and respecting it. Our teachers have backgrounds in biology, natural sciences and many others. Our main teacher is also a florist, and one of our yearly project is to take care of a garden with different types of flowers and vegetables. This project allows s...
